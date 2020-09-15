"If FIFA pays the debt of the TTFA, the United TTFA will drop its case in the High Court." Those were the words of United TTFA President William Wallace with one day to go before the FIFA deadline date of September 16th.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amir Jangoo On CPL Experience

Amir Jangoo On CPL Experience

Trinbago Knight Riders cricketer Amir Jangoo says he's greatly inspired by his teammates, who helped the franchise to a fourth title.

Big Help For Siblings

Big Help For Siblings

Two companies have granted three siblings, one big wish- help, to complete a structure they can soon call home.

$7.2 Million In Social Relief

$7.2 Million In Social Relief

The Ministry of Social Development has paid out approximately seven point two million dollars in social relief to Tobagonians.