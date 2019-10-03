The International Festival of Dominican Cigars is on in T&T, and will run until the 4th of October. Alicia Boucher has the highlights from the opening ceremony, which took place at Apsara Restaurant in Port of Spain.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Festival of Dominican Cigars

Festival of Dominican Cigars

The International Festival of Dominican Cigars is on in T&T, and will run until the 4th of October. Alicia Boucher has the highlights from the opening ceremony, which took place at Apsara Restaurant in Port of Spain.