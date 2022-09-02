It's the eve of the anniversary of one of most monumental junctures in our nation's history.
Pre 1962, for decades, thousands advocated, fought with limb and shed blood so Trinidad and Tobago could take charge of its own affairs. Six decades later where are we? Where should we be?
What did those freedom fighters envision? We bring you thoughts of a man, a servant, an historian, a patriot, a mover and shaker, ninety year old Ferdinand Ferdie Ferriera as he shares the journey from colonialism to independence.