FERDIE BOOK LAUNCH

With a list of accolades, Ferdinand Ferreira is lauded for his service to country, his contribution to politics and his years of service at the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago. Mr. Ferreira, who turned 90 years of age last week, launched his second book on Wednesday. Here's more from Melissa Maynard.

