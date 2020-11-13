One female bar owner in Tobago is making a recommendation to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, in fully reopening bars in the country. Kate Davis- Choon spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.
Female Bar Owner Pleads With Prime Minister
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Are you member of NATUC? Do you need a small loan for rent, or maybe buy an electronic device for your child's online class?
One female bar owner in Tobago is making a recommendation to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley...
Despite being asked by the authorities not to wait until the last minute to do Divali shopping, there were long queues outside of The Little Store in Curepe.
Following the death of Gino Fusco, who was the navigator for Mr. Solo Too, driver and owner of the vessel Ken Charles has paid tribute to a good friend and teammate.