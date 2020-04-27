Two weeks after his story was detailed in CCN's Behind the Crime: The Prison Interviews multimedia series.
74-year-old convicted prisoner Felix Dean has applied for a presidential pardon from the Advisory Committee on the Power of Pardon, commonly known as the Mercy Committee.
Dean's application is based largely on his interview published in the Sunday Express on April 12 and broadcast on TV6 News on April 14.
It was prepared and submitted last Wednesday by senior counsel Israel Khan and Daniel Khan to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security. The minister of national security is the ex-oficio chair of the Mercy Committee, which makes recommendations on presidential pardons to the President of the Republic.
This is Dean's fifth application to the Mercy Committee. Previous requests in 2001, 2011, 2013 and 2017 on Dean's behalf by his sister, Rita Mohammed, and niece Lydga Mohammed, remain unacknowledged to date.
The current application was made "in the circumstances of the Covid-19 crisis" and includes factors of Dean's age...74 years old...., his deteriorating health ...arthritis, hypertension, diabetes, glaucoma, a bout of hepatitis B, ..... and the length of time spent in prison... 38 years.
The pardon request stated, quote:
"There have been numerous statements made by several senior Government Ministers, most noticeable the Honourable Attorney General Mr Faris Al Rawi – regarding the government's dedication to reduce prison population by focusing on prisoners who ought not to be detained, for various reasons, in prison for any further time,"
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on April first that the government's plan to release low-risk prisoners to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spread in the prisons. Attorney General Faris-al-Rawi has been preparing cases for release of hundreds of remanded and convicted prisoners.
The circumstances of Dean's murder of his lover, 21-year-old Charmaine Singh, on Mother's Day 1982 in Happy Valley, Palo Seco, are extracted for the pardon application from Dean's expansive and in-depth interview with Dr. Sheila Rampersad for episode five of the Behind the Crime: The Prison Interviews series.
"I have in some ways resigned myself to believe that I will die here in prison," Dean is quoted as saying in the application. "Sometimes, though, I am hopeful that I may get a chance to spend just a small amount of time with my children and family before I die. This is all I want and that is why I beg for a pardon. All I want is to link back my family chain. The chain which I broke and for which I am filled with remorse for what I had done…I believe sincerely that I am a reformed man...I am not a threat to society."
Dean said he deserved the punishment he received for killing Charmaine.