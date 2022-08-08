A homeowner is calling on the Minister of Public Utilities to intervene in an ongoing issue with the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission. Rhondall Feeles tells Tv6 News that T&TEC is insisting that he foot the bill for the removal of a T&TEC pole on overhead lines on his property. He also says the pole is a hazard. Here's more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JENNA ROSS REVIEW

JENNA ROSS REVIEW

the Commonwealth Games were also a landmark achievement for some athletes, Jenna Ross who co…