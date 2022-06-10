The proposal of a shelter for abused men in T&T has again resurfaced but, the President of the Fathers Association is receiving this news with a bit of caution. Rhondell Feeles tells us he's mainly concerned about the type of support men will get from such a facility. Here is more from Melissa Maynard.
