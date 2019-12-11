The new polymer $100 bill has many security features which will make it extremely difficult to counterfeit. The company producing the new polymer note held one of its 'Know Your Money' training sessions Wednesday morning, identifying the special markings people and commercial banks should look out for with the new $100 bill. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
UNC MP Rudy Indarsingh wanted to know how doubles vendors and others who are not registered as business owners would be affected by demonetisation.
With a simple majority required for the passage of the two bills being debated, the decriminalization of cannabis moved one step closer to becoming a reality.
The acting Secretary General of the Maha Sabha is threating to take the Government to court over the move to cancel the old $100 note and replace it with a new one.
Trying to get those paper one hundred dollar notes of your hands may be more difficult than you anticipated, they just keep landing back into your pockets...
A woman who says she has touched many lives is hoping someone would touch hers. She is pleading for a life-saving gift in order to continue on her path of helping children.
