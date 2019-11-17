FC Cup Jabloteh vs FC POS

San Juan Jabloteh and Terminix Rangers maintained their top positions in their respective categories in the First Citizens Cup. Jabloteh held AC Port of Spain to a two all draw while Rangers defeated Defence Force 4-1.

