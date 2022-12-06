International cricket commentator Fazeer Mohammed says it's going to be a tough second Test for the West Indies against Australia in Adelaide starting Thursday midnight T&T time. Having lost the first game by 164 runs, one thing that impressed Mohammed was the fact that the Caribbean side was able to take the game into the final day. He believes the West Indies have the ability to give the Aussies a fight, but expects the hosts to prevail in the end.

