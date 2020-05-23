Cricket analyst Fazeer Mohammed says West Indies women's interim coach Augustine Logie cannot take all the blame for the state of the women's game in this part of the world. Applications are being sent in for the position of head coach at this stage, with Logie among them. Mohammed thinks Logie has the qualities of a good coach and hopes proper resources can be made available to him, should he be given the job again.

Fazeer Mohammed On Gus Logie

Cricket analyst Fazeer Mohammed says West Indies women's interim coach Augustine Logie cannot take all the blame for the state of the women's game in this part of the world.

6 T&T Cruise Workers Return

Six cruise workers will make landfall on our shores tonight, the first of over 400 workers expected to return home in the coming weeks.