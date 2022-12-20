Last weekend the Fathers' Association hosted its twelfth annual 'I Love my Community' family day at the Stalagnite Grounds in Cunupia. Scores turned out to the event which saw three elders and two aspiring youth leaders receiving awards for service and recognition respectively.

