The family of Keith Scott is calling for answers, following confirmation on Wednesday that he was electrocuted at work. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Omar Khan On GAW Ahead of CPL

Omar Khan On GAW Ahead of CPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors manager Omar Khan says his team never had issues with the fact that TKR's players were training outside the bio-secure bubble, while others franchises couldn't do so.