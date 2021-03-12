A Rio Claro Man is tonight asking for Social Services to better serve persons like him. Ulric Joseph's home was gutted by fire two years ago losing his food card in the blaze. To date he says there has been no state help to rebuild the home and his food card has not been replaced.
