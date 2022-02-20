30 year old Benton Charles is dead, following a vehicular accident in Bethesda Plymouth, on Sunday, shortly before 5am. Charles was a passenger in a grey Nissan Almera, driven by his brother Shurnelle Charles. The five occupants were mere meters from their homes when the accident occurred. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elderly Couple Perish In Fire

Elderly Couple Perish In Fire

An elderly couple from Princes Town lost their lives when a fire consumed their home on Sunday morning. Fire officials say when they arrived, the house was almost completely destroyed. 

Lorenzo London's Body Surfaces

Lorenzo London's Body Surfaces

Three and half days after he went missing at sea , fisherman Lorenzo London's body surfaced two hundred meters from Back Bay Tobago on Sunday. His body was brought to shore by a team of Tobago divers, at Grafton beach

Fatal Accident

Fatal Accident

30 year old Benton Charles is dead, following a vehicular accident in Bethesda Plymouth, on Sunday, shortly before 5am. Charles was a passenger in a grey Nissan Almera, driven by his brother Shurnelle Charles. The five occupants were mere meters from their homes when the accident occurred.

Padarath Calls For COE Into Blackout

Padarath Calls For COE Into Blackout

The Prime Minister has commissioned a 3-man team to investigate the nationwide power outage that occured on Wednesday.

UNC MP Barry Padarath believes that's not good enough as he calls for a Commission of Enquiry into the incident.