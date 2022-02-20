30 year old Benton Charles is dead, following a vehicular accident in Bethesda Plymouth, on Sunday, shortly before 5am. Charles was a passenger in a grey Nissan Almera, driven by his brother Shurnelle Charles. The five occupants were mere meters from their homes when the accident occurred.
Fatal Accident
Elizabeth Williams
