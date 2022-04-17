Fatal Accident

A hit-and run motorist is tonight under police guard at hospital after causing two road traffic accidents with the second resulting in the death of an elderly woman.
Trinidad and Tobago picked up two gold medals on Saturday night.
They were achieved in the Boys Under-20 high jump and 15-hundred meters for Boys Under-17.
The Roman Catholic Archbishop of this country says Covid and sickness could never have the final word because God rose Jesus Christ from the dead.
The Archbishop Jason Gordon declares that "whatever happens in the geopolitics of our world and whatever implications that means for Trinidad and Tobago, the power of God's resurrection is an unstoppable force."
This country recorded zero Covid deaths today Easter Sunday.
And the Health Minister tells Tv6 News that while it is something to celebrate and be grateful for, he is urging the population to not get carried away and not get over confident.
In an effort to prevent, control and reduce the risk factors of non-communicable diseases in Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health re-launched its national campaign entitled, "TT Moves" earlier today at the Eastern Regional Health Authority in Sangre Grande.
It continues to be a bloody weekend. On the heels of the murder of a soldier and three other…