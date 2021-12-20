Praedial Larceny continues to plague farmers in Trinidad and Tobago but this time they are issuing a warning to consumers some of the stolen meat may affect their health. The caution comes from Executive member and Former President of the Farmers Union, Shiraz Khan.. Nicole M Romany tells us more.

