FARMERS WARN OF HIGH PRICES FOR XMAS

Orange Grove farmers who ply their trade at a number of markets are warning of high vegetable prices for the next few months, as a result of their crops being destroyed by flood waters. The farmers are pleading with the Ministry of Agriculture to repair the sluice gates in the area, which they say are at the root of the devastation.
After a two-year hiatus, the US Embassy's College Fair returned to T&T with over 50 institutions from both the USA and Canada represented. Over seven thousand prospective students turned out to the fair, in the hope that they could fulfill their dreams of studying abroad.
Bullets travel. It's the reminder coming from UNC MP Anita Haynes to the National Security Minister, following his comments on the shooting which occurred in the vicinity of the Rose Hill RC School last week. Haynes says, both the National Security Minister and the Education Minister dropped the ball. Rynessa Cutting has more.
