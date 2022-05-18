Farmers in one section of Courland, Tobago, are calling for a more reliable water supply ....as they say they have lost thousands of dollars in crops, due to poor distribution.. However, this is not their only problem. Reporter Elizabeth Williams visited the farmers for this report.
FARMERS WANT WATER
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Minister of Gender and Child Affairs says her priority right now is not the 1997 Sabga R…
TV6 has been sent video showing a child being abused at an undisclosed Children's Home in Tr…
The Cannabis Control Bill was passed in the Senate after a marathon sitting that began at 1.…
The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association responds to an announcement by the Finance Min…
Crime should not be politicised. This fromTHA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris who says he inte…