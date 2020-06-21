Farmers Slam PM

The Prime Minister wants Tobago to produce more food independently but President of the Farmers Union Shiraz Khan says successive governments continue to fail agriculture. Mr. Khan takes issue with Dr Rowley's reference to Tobago farmers at yesterday's covid 19 briefing. He says that he is putting himself forward as an independent candidate for Chaguanas in the upcoming election to pave a better way forward for the sector. Nicole Romany reports…
