Over 100 farmers who operate along Cumuto South Road, Barrackpore are calling on the Police Commissioner to get involved in severe case of praedial larceny in their area.
They tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that , over the past few months produce and animals are stolen almost nightly, and farmers brutally beaten by the thieves.
They say despite numerous police reports and even camera footage of some attacks, nothing has been done and they're also pleading to have regular police patrols.