Farmer Nappy is the new Soca Monarch. He walked away with the 2021 Monarch title in a virtual event that was carried on TV6 and broadcast internationally

ST HELENA VIGIL

While many opted to join with Andrea Barratt's family for a vigil at the Eddie Hart Ground last evening...

PM Rowley: I Will Not Fire Tracy

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has made it clear that he will not ask PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine to resign, even if this costs him the next THA elections.