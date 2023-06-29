There would be no resignation from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine anytime soon. This from THA Chief Secretary himself, when questioned by TV6 News, following the leak of a controversial audio recording, of THA officials allegedly conspiring to use public funds for propaganda. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fatal Road Accident

Fatal Road Accident

A 29-year old man was killed in a road accident in Bamboo #2 this morning. Details in the TV…

FARLEY WILL NOT RESIGN

FARLEY WILL NOT RESIGN

There would be no resignation from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine anytime soon. This from …