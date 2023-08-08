Licensing officers are once again in Tobago and their operations are not sitting well with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. He is calling for answers following a social media video that surfaced, indicating that official logos of Licensing vehicles on the inter-island ferry to Tobago were hidden with plastic bags. Mr. Augustine made his sentiments known during the Full Disclosure programme, on the Tobago Updates show. More from Elizabeth Williams.

