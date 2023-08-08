Licensing officers are once again in Tobago and their operations are not sitting well with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. He is calling for answers following a social media video that surfaced, indicating that official logos of Licensing vehicles on the inter-island ferry to Tobago were hidden with plastic bags. Mr. Augustine made his sentiments known during the Full Disclosure programme, on the Tobago Updates show. More from Elizabeth Williams.
FARLEY VS LICENSING
Elizabeth Williams
