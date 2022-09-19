Meanwhile.... A pre-action protocol letter is being drafted to be sent to PDP leader and former Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke. This was announced by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine who said video of the media conference held last week by Mr. Duke is being examined at and a transcript has been completed. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
FARLEY TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST DUKE
Elizabeth Williams
