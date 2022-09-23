FARLEY TO SUE DUKE

PDP leader Watson Duke has been given 14 days to respond to attorneys representing his once upon a time political commerade Farley Augustine or face legal action. A pre-action protocol letter was today issued to Duke for slander, libel and defamation.
