Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, explained to TV6'S multimedia senior reporter, Elizabeth Williams, about his plans for the New Year, and plans for the establishment of a new political party. Here is that interview.
FARLEY SIT DOWN INTERVIEW 1 & 2
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Black Stalin was laid to rest on Thursday, one week after he passed away at the age of 81.
The funeral service of the late Dr. Leroy Calliste began with a street parade which led to SAPA in San Fernando and was attended by thousands.
Bragging rights are at stake as the North South Classic will be played at the National Cricket Centre in Couva from January 12th to the 15th.
Almost one year after the Paria tragedy which claimed four lives, Paria's Health and Safety Coordinator tells the Commission of Enquiry that if the same circumstances were to arise again, Paria's response would essentially be the same.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Regulated Industries Commission - the RIC - said while it understands the public concerns, "more so as it pertains to the vulnerable members of our society, it also said it will seek to" ensure that the public is responding to accurate information".
A cultural icon celebrated in death, in the way he lived.
And the people came out for an exhuberant display of colour, sound and some jamming through the streets of San Fernando today.
An Opposition MP is calling on the Regulated Industries Commission to state what the proposed new percentage increase in the rates for T&TEC's customers will mean in terms of dollars and cents.
The MP also questioned whether it is really all about the subsidy on the price of gas for the supply of electricity in this country.
Something, the Public Utilities Minister responded to.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MACHEL GETS GO AHEAD, TRIBE MUST WAIT
- PARIA GM:THE BUCK STOPS WITH ME
- BLACK STALIN'S WAKE
- UNIONS READY FOR COURT BATTLE
- ROBBERIES AT GUNPOINT OUTSIDE ST JOSEPH SEC
- Morning Edition:05th January 2023
- CARNIVAL CHAIRMAN CONFIRMS
- TABAQUITE MP ON CLOSURE OF SCHOOLS
- COE EXAMINES CHAMBER AFTER CARNIVAL
- TERRI ON REGIONAL QUEENS COMPETITION