The PDP's Deputy Political Leader -- Farley Augustine describes the pre-action protocol letter and intended High Court action by the PNM's Tracy Davidson-Celestine, over the zipline issue as foolish.
He spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams.
The PDP's Deputy Political Leader -- Farley Augustine describes the pre-action protocol letter and intended High Court action by the PNM's Tracy Davidson-Celestine, over the zipline issue as foolish.
He spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
COVID appears to have killed Black Friday sales across the country today, with two superstor…
Has a new Order for selecting a Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police bee…
Come tomorrow, a new slate will be voted into the National Association of Athletes and Admin…
The PDP's Deputy Political Leader -- Farley Augustine describes the pre-action protocol lett…
PNM Tobago Council Political Leader -- Tracy Davidson-Celestine, says she's ready to take PD…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription