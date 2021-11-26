The PDP's Deputy Political Leader -- Farley Augustine describes the pre-action protocol letter and intended High Court action by the PNM's Tracy Davidson-Celestine, over the zipline issue as foolish.

He spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New Road For Jehue

New Road For Jehue

Come tomorrow, a new slate will be voted into the National Association of Athletes and Admin…

Tracy On Farley

Tracy On Farley

PNM Tobago Council Political Leader -- Tracy Davidson-Celestine, says she's ready to take PD…