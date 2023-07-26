Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says he had all rights according to the THA Act 40 of 1996, to bring the Whistle-blower information to the Assembly Chamber on July 19th, and in responding to a media conference held by the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on July 20th, Mr. Augustine said the Prime Minister has questions to answer. Mr. Augustine spoke on Monday, during the High 5 Reloaded show, on Tobago Channel 5. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WASA AND NGC SIGN MOU

WASA AND NGC SIGN MOU

The National Gas Company and the Water and Sewerage Authority have signed a Memorandum of Un…

DIEGO MARTIN KILLING

DIEGO MARTIN KILLING

A 36-year-old man was shot dead last night on Simon Lane, Pioneer Drive in Diego Martin.