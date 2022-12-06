THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine today said "sorry" to PDP supporters who are hurt with the present split between himself and PDP leader Watson Duke... and Monday's subsequent resignations of himself and all 13 members of his executive. Mr. Augustine was speaking during the Tobago Updates morning programme. He insisted that the situation surrounding the resignations of himself and the thirteen who have now declared themselves independent, is legal. according to the THA Act and there would be no going back to the polls.
More from Elizabeth Williams.