PDP Deputy political leader Farley Augustine, is tonight telling political leader of the Pnm Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine, if she has evidence of corruption to bring against PDP leader Watson Duke, take it to the police, as political bantering is not enough. Mr. Augustine spoke on Wednesday morning, on TV6'S Morning Edition programme, with host Fazeer Mohammed. More from Elizabeth Williams .

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farley On Tracy

Farley On Tracy

PDP Deputy political leader Farley Augustine, is tonight telling political leader of the Pnm…