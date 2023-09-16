On Thursday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said that he had not gotten over the utterances of THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine during a special sitting of the Assembly on July 19th, where Mr. Augustine alleged through a video presentation by whistle-blower Akil Abdullah, that there was a conspiracy to dismantle the present THA. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, questioned on the matter on Friday, said the Prime Minister's feelings are the least of his worries. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SLK BEAT GAW

SLK BEAT GAW

St. Lucia Kings handed Guyana Amazon Warriors their first loss in this year's tournament, wh…