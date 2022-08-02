A twinning of Tobago and Grenada's Carnival is expected, as a ten member contingent left Tobago on Monday morning to participate in the 2022 edition of Grenada's Carnival. This was confirmed by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Assistant Secretary of Tourism, Megan Morrison. Elizabeth Williams spoke with both THA officials and has this report.

