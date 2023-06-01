A serious crime has been committed on the people of Tobago. This from activist Wendell Eversley who flew to Tobago on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in light of the silence from the THA, surrounding an audio recording allegedly of two top THA officials plotting to use taxpayer dollars for propaganda. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

FARLEY MUST RESIGN

