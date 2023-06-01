Chairman of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George is calling on THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to clear the air on the controversial audio recording circulating for approximately one week now in the public domain, in which two top THA officials are allegedly conspiring to use public funds for propaganda. Mr. George says the people of Tobago would stand for nothing less, as the matter is troubling. 

