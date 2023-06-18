A view that T-H-A Chief Secretary -Farley Augustine, should be commended for finally speaking up. It comes from a prominent businesswoman on the island after Mr. Augustine yesterday admitted that a controversial audio recording was authentic but was an extract from a strategy meeting of the Executive Council members that discussed options. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
FARLEY MUST BE COMMENDED
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
For the first time, people living in Paramin and environs can now enjoy a pipe-borne water s…
A view that T-H-A Chief Secretary -Farley Augustine, should be commended for finally speakin…
The American Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Trinidad and Tobago has issued an invitation.…
Faris Al-Rawi is acting in his former portfolio of Attorney General and Minister of Legal Af…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- T&T MISS INDIA DELEGATES IN MUMBAI
- WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A GIANT AFRICAN SNAIL
- OBIKA SWITCHES FROM UNC TO PNM
- THE AUDIO RECORDING IS REAL
- Morning Edition: 16th June 2023
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 15th June 2023
- TRAC FEST FEATURE
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 13th June 2023
- ANALYST SAYS TOBAGO BETTER GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE
- Post-pandemic vigilance