Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in responding to Whistle-blower Akil Abdullah claims, in a statement on Wednesday vehemently denied any suggestion that he, or aides upon his instruction, forced or coerced "whistleblower" Akil Abdullah into a confession about the bribery and conspiracy that led to a police investigation into Members of the Tobago House of Assembly. More from Elizabeth Williams.

