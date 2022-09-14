Former PDP Deputy Political Leader and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine can be disciplined by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), for his public attacks on Deputy Chief Secretary and PDP leader Watson Duke. This from chairman of the PDP Dr. Sean Nedd, as he spoke on the Tobago Updates morning show on Wednesday. More from Elizabeth Williams.

