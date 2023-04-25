THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to mind his damn business. This, in response to a post on Facebook by Dr Keith Rowley on Sunday, in which he called for fresh THA elections in light of a new political party being formed by Mr. Augustine and his team. Mr. Augustine and his administration were elected into office on a PDP ticket. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

