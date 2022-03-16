Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is today calling on Tobagonians and beach goers to stop partying in Tobago's sensitive Marine Park. This, as he expressed disappointment with the behavior of beach goers who the a beach party in the Nylon Pool last weekend. A video of the event had gone viral on social media. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOO MUCH SALT

TOO MUCH SALT

Too much salt is making its way to our tables and our bodies and there can be serious health…