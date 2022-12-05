THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and all members of his Administration, have resigned from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) the party they represented when they were elected into office, on December 6th 2021. Tuesday will mark one year that they have been in office. More from Elizabeth Williams.
