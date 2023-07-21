A new set of video and audio recordings have surfaced, and this time, these recordings were done by the THA Chief Secretary, who claimed the recordings implicated the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, the Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, the Integrity Commission, and PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Ancil Dennis, among others, in an alleged conspiracy to dismantle the present THA administration.
Mr. Augustine, addressing a special sitting of the Assembly on Wednesday, said the information emanated from the former Membership and Mobilisation Officer of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Akil Abdullah, whom the Chief Secretary admitted he met with on two occasions and recorded the meetings without the knowledge of Mr. Abdullah. More in this report.