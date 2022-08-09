Adhering to the call of the opposition leader, to boycott a discussion on the proclamation of 88 local government amendments, affecting their tenures in due course, was a wasted - rare opportunity by UNC councillors at getting unscripted, unedited, live and direct responses from the head of cabinet himself. Thoughts of Minister Faris Al Rawi at a briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
