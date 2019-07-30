In a last ditch attempt to get the people on the government's side, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi makes it clear that the passage of the Bail Amendment bill is crucial to fighting crime. Nneka Parsanlal has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fishermen Threatened

Fishermen Threatened

Orange Valley fishermen say they have been receiving threats to keep out of the Gulf of Paria, since last Monday's massacre of young fishermen.