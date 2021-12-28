Chief Executive Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Gabriel Faria believes the Government should do more to assist those struggling under the pressures of COVID-19. He also says the Chamber supports the recently announced vaccination policy..but there must be consultation and training to achieve buy in from the public.. Here's more from Nicole M Romany
Faria: Gov’t Must Do More For The Vulnerable
- Nicole M Romany
