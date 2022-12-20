The Tabanca is real... As believe it or not, the World Cup is over... And while we wait another 4 years for the World's greatest sporting event to return we leave you with some lasting memories from yesterdays' final as the Tv6 fan Zone visited Hutt Shutts in Tacarigua...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KPB On Crime

KPB On Crime

With a young mother and baby girl brutally murdered, the opposition leader is once again cal…

TTPS Safety Tips

TTPS Safety Tips

It's the Yuletide season and the TTPS is out in their blue and black, adorning the streets f…