A Tableland family has been torn apart by COVID-19. Parents battle for their lives at hospital, unaware that their 38- year old son died on Sunday morning. The second of the Singh's three sons believes that he too has contracted the virus, but is yet to receive test results.
The current State of Emergency is necessary, to stem the tide of some citizens, bent on disobeying the public health regulations and the increase in COVID figures.
Six people were detained by the police for breaching the curfew which took effect last night as part of the State of Emergency now in effect in this country.
Where the Olympic bound Tyra Gittens and Dwight St Hillaire had commendable performances for their respective college teams at the South Eastern Conference Championships on the weekend.
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association is maintaining its position that the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examinations should be postponed.
The State of Emergency now in effect in Trinidad and Tobago has not put the local energy sector on pause.
