FAMILY SENDS WASA PAPL

One family along Pluck Road San Francique, is prepared to take WASA to court, for substantial damage to their home, which they blame - on the prolonged leak - of a water-pipeline.
Their home is located next to a major road landslip, which has been the site of multiple protests in recent years.
On Tuesday, their Attorney Prakash Ramadhar stressed, that the law protects people like this family, and he is prepared to go all the way, to ensure they are properly compensated.
Our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was in San Francique on Tuesday and tells us more.