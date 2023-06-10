Justin Arthur, the nephew of the late Teresa Alleyne-Adams, drowned at the Argyle waterfall on Tuesday. Mr. Arthur who lived in England, came to Tobago for the funeral of his aunt and her husband, who died together in a road accident. More from Elizabeth Williams.

